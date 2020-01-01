Wjjsoft's Products
myBase for Linux/MacOSX/Windows
myBase Desktop
myBase Desktop is a powerful yet easy-to-use database program for data, information and knowledge management running on Linux/MacOSX/Windows desktop/tablet PCs.
InnoKB ( Server: Windows/Unix; Client: Firefox/IE/Opera/Safari/Chrome )
InnoKB Server
InnoKB is an innovative knowledge base management tool, which is designed for the purpose of collaborative knowledge base management by using web browsers over network without complicated configurations. It is a web-based application with the server program running on your own private server computer ( Windows/Unix ), and a familiar web browser ( Firefox/Chrome/IE/Opera/Safari ) required at the client side. [ More info ]